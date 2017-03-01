Hillsboro PD Makes Felony Arrest
The Hillsboro Police Department made a felony drug bust following a traffic stop at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 24-year-old Georgia woman in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in east Hillsboro. Upon searching the vehicle, police located over four ounces of marijuana in the glove compartment and trunk of the vehicle.
