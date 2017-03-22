Hillsboro PD Makes Felony Arrest
A felony arrest was made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 10:32 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Reports indicated that a 44-year-old Kennedale man was contacted by police during a traffic stop in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in east Hillsboro. Following a computer check, authorities detained the man for driving while license invalid.
