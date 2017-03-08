Friends Of The Library To Welcome Author

Friends Of The Library To Welcome Author

The Friends of the Hillsboro City Library will welcome author Mark Pomeroy during a book discussion and luncheon Tuesday, March 28. Pomeroy will be discussing his novel The Brightwood Stillness. He is the son-in-law of local resident John Tuggle.

