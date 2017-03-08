Council Approves City, HSA Agreement
The Hillsboro City Council discussed an agreement between the City of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Sports Association during a meeting held Tuesday evening, March 7. Johnson then updated the council on the Elm Street project, stating that the street department is making some progress with filling in behind the curbs. The council then discussed setting a date for a workshop meeting to discuss long-range planning.
