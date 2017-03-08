Chamber Of Commerce Holds 95th Annual...

Chamber Of Commerce Holds 95th Annual Awards Banquet

The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce held its 95th annual awards banquet Thursday evening, March 9, and recognized outstanding members of the community. Following a welcome by Noah Dansby and invocation by Reverend John Nader, those in attendance enjoyed dinner and heard from State Representative Byron Cook, who made the trip to Hillsboro for the occasion.

