Chamber Of Commerce Holds 95th Annual Awards Banquet
The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce held its 95th annual awards banquet Thursday evening, March 9, and recognized outstanding members of the community. Following a welcome by Noah Dansby and invocation by Reverend John Nader, those in attendance enjoyed dinner and heard from State Representative Byron Cook, who made the trip to Hillsboro for the occasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|May '16
|socmom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC