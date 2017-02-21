Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 13, 2017
Hillsboro Main Street is having its second annual Fire and Ice event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Historic City Hall, 127 E. Franklin St. in Hillsboro. The event will feature the band Sway, made up of vocalist Cody Mckinnon and pianist Nathan Innis, which performs a collection of covers and original music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC