Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 13, 2017

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Hillsboro Main Street is having its second annual Fire and Ice event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Historic City Hall, 127 E. Franklin St. in Hillsboro. The event will feature the band Sway, made up of vocalist Cody Mckinnon and pianist Nathan Innis, which performs a collection of covers and original music.

