The El Paso Brass To Perform At Hill College

The third installment in this year's Hill College Performing Arts Series will feature a mixture of classical, jazz, patriotic, religious, Broadway and film score music arranged for brass quintet. The five performers of The El Paso Brass, each of whom wear dual hats as performers and educators, bring their unique sound to the Hill College Performing Arts Center Tuesday, February 7. As always, this performance is provided to the community free of charge thanks to the generosity of college and community donors and will take place in the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center, just behind the Texas Heritage Museum on the Hillsboro campus at 7:30 p.m. No tickets are required and seating is first-come, first-served.

