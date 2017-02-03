Reward Offered In Search For Missing Man

The Hill County Sheriff's Office and friends and family members of John Terry, who disappeared from Hill County in 2014, announced Friday, February 3, that a reward is being offered for information about his whereabouts. Terry's friend and co-worker, Haley Carmona, announced at a press conference that $10,000 has been raised for specific information leading to the location of Terry.

