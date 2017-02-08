Murder Suspect Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot

The suspect in a homicide investigated by the Hill County Sheriff's Office last week died Friday, February 3, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Hill County Sheriff's Office began the investigation after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, February 1. The body of 58-year-old Debra Murdoch Ballard of Ferris was found in a field to the east of HCR 3102 between Hillsboro and Abbott.

