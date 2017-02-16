Jury Hands Down 75 Year Prison Sentence
A Hill County jury found 23-year-old John Termaine Jones of Hubbard guilty of aggravated robbery and evading arrest Wednesday, February 8, after about three hours of deliberation. The trial began Monday, February 6, and was prosecuted before a jury in the 66th District Court, Lee Harris presiding, by the office of District Attorney Mark Pratt.
