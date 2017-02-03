Incumbents File For City, School Spots

Several incumbents have filed to keep their positions ahead of city and school elections scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Those wishing to run for open city and school board spots in the area have until Friday, February 17, to do so. In the City of Hillsboro's election Mayor Edith Turner Omberg has filed to keep her office, and Place 3 Councilmember Dana Robinson has filed to retain that seat.

