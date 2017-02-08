Hill County Democrats To Host Speakers

The Hill County Democrats will welcome special guest speakers when they hold their monthly meeting Monday, February 13. The meeting will be held in the back meeting room of El Conquistador, located at 1516 Old Brandon Road in Hillsboro, at 6 p.m. Guest speakers will include Barbara Aydlett, Mary G. Mann and Mary Duty. They will discuss the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature and legislation issues affecting seniors, legislation for 2017, federal and state education and other issues.

