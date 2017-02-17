Hill County Day In Austin Wednesday
The Texas Legislature got its 85th session underway last month and now local residents have the opportunity to be a part of the Austin scene during Hill County Day at the state capitol. Chartered buses will leave Historic City Hall at 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, for the day trip.
