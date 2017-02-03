Help Requested For Family In Hillsboro
A house fire that erupted Monday morning, January 30, in Hillsboro has left a family in need. Reports indicated that the blaze that completely destroyed the home located in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Hillsboro began just before 9 a.m. Friends and neighbors are requesting for the community to come together in this family's time of need and donate anything they can.
