HCSO Deputies Make Felony Arrest
A felony arrest was made by the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 1:28 a.m. Monday, February 13. Reports indicated that a 49-year-old Woodbury woman was detained by authorities on Farm Road 309 north of Hillsboro. The suspect was detained for possession of a controlled sub-stance and taken to the Hill County Law Enforcement Center.
