Fire Destroys Home, Damages Two Others

A home in the 400 block of East Walnut Street in Hillsboro was destroyed by fire Monday morning, January 30, and two others were damaged. The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. Five occupants of the home that was destroyed were home at the time, but they all escaped without injury, according to reports.

