Felony Arrest Made By Hill County S.O.
The Hill County Sheriff's Office made a felony traffic stop arrest at 11:42 p.m. Friday, February 10. According to reports, a 52-year-old Hillsboro man was contacted by authorities on Farm Road 933 south of Whitney. While questioning the driver, deputies determined that the suspect was intoxicated.
