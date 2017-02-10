Family, friends offer $10,000 reward ...

Family, friends offer $10,000 reward for info about missing Hill County man

Saturday Feb 4

The family and friends of a Hill County man missing since 2014 are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about his whereabouts. Hillsboro resident John Terry was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2014, the same night Abbott High School had its homecoming.

Hillsboro, TX

