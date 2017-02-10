Family, friends offer $10,000 reward for info about missing Hill County man
The family and friends of a Hill County man missing since 2014 are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about his whereabouts. Hillsboro resident John Terry was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2014, the same night Abbott High School had its homecoming.
