Continue reading Missing Ferris woman found slain in field between Dallas and Waco

Authorities launched a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon after finding a missing woman dead in a field between Dallas and Waco. Hill County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 4:20 p.m. to a call about a body near County Road 3102, just east of Interstate 35, about 10 miles south of Hillsboro.
