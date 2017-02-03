Continue reading Missing Ferris woman...

Continue reading Missing Ferris woman found slain in field between Dallas and Waco

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Authorities launched a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon after finding a missing woman dead in a field between Dallas and Waco. Hill County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 4:20 p.m. to a call about a body near County Road 3102, just east of Interstate 35, about 10 miles south of Hillsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident (Jul '16) Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. Gunman
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC