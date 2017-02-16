City, School Election Filing Ends Friday

City, School Election Filing Ends Friday

The deadline to file for open city and school board positions ahead of the Saturday, May 6, election date is approaching. Those wishing to file as candidates for any of the local elections have until Friday, February 17, to do so.

