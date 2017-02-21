Candidates File For Area City, School Positions
It became clear that most local cities and school districts will have the opportunity to cancel elections set for Saturday, May 6, after the filing period ended Friday, February 17. The City of Hillsboro will not need to hold an election with all candidates unopposed. Mayor Edith Omberg, Place 1 Council Member Eric Fleming and Place 3 Council Member Dana Robinson filed to keep their positions and were un-opposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC