Candidates File For Area City, School Positions

It became clear that most local cities and school districts will have the opportunity to cancel elections set for Saturday, May 6, after the filing period ended Friday, February 17. The City of Hillsboro will not need to hold an election with all candidates unopposed. Mayor Edith Omberg, Place 1 Council Member Eric Fleming and Place 3 Council Member Dana Robinson filed to keep their positions and were un-opposed.

