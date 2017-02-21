Braum's Fire Quickly Contained
Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to a fire call at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at Braum's, located in the 200 block of the west service road in east Hillsboro. According to Fire Marshal James Peacock, restaurant employees and patrons were forced out of the building after heavy smoke filled the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|TheyPharts
|1,135
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC