Braum's Fire Quickly Contained

Braum's Fire Quickly Contained

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to a fire call at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at Braum's, located in the 200 block of the west service road in east Hillsboro. According to Fire Marshal James Peacock, restaurant employees and patrons were forced out of the building after heavy smoke filled the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr TheyPharts 1,135
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident (Jul '16) Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC