Body Found Near Abbott By HCSO
A body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, February 1, at approximately 4:23 p.m. in the area of HCR 3102. According to a press release given by Hill County Sheriff's Office officials, the body of 58-year-old Debra Murdoch Ballard of Ferris was found in a field to the east of HCR 3102 between Hillsboro and Abbott.
