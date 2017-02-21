Authorities seek information on missi...

Authorities seek information on missing Hill County man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Authorities are asking for help to find a 30-year-old Hill County man who has been missing since 2014 and foul play is suspected in his disappearance. The Hill County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety appealed for help to locate John Terry, 30, who was last seen leaving a Walmart in Hillsboro on Oct. 17, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident (Jul '16) Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC