Authorities seek information on missing Hill County man

Authorities are asking for help to find a 30-year-old Hill County man who has been missing since 2014 and foul play is suspected in his disappearance. The Hill County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety appealed for help to locate John Terry, 30, who was last seen leaving a Walmart in Hillsboro on Oct. 17, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.