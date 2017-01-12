Youth Prepare Livestock For Hill County Fair
Young people throughout the county continue to prepare their animals for competition as the 2017 Hill County Fair Livestock Division approaches. The premium auction is set for Saturday, January 28, in the Exhibits Building at the Hill County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, according to Livestock Superintendent Larry Mynarcik.
