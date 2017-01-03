Wet Weather Trend Continued Through 2016
Temperatures may have been a rollercoaster during the last month of the year, but 2016 could be considered relatively average. Hill County saw 30 days of freezing temperatures for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC