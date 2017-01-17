Wanted Felony Suspect Detained By HCSO
The Hill County Sheriff's Office made a felony arrest at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. According to reports, a 26-year-old Hillsboro man was contacted by authorities during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Houston Street in Hillsboro. A computer check revealed that the suspect was wanted out of Bosque County for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.
