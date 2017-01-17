Wanted Felony Suspect Detained By HCSO

Wanted Felony Suspect Detained By HCSO

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Hill County Sheriff's Office made a felony arrest at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. According to reports, a 26-year-old Hillsboro man was contacted by authorities during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Houston Street in Hillsboro. A computer check revealed that the suspect was wanted out of Bosque County for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec 27 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident (Jul '16) Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC