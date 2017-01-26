Traffic Stop Ends In Two Felony Arrests
Two suspects were detained on felony charges by the Hillsboro Police Department at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. Reports indicated that authorities made contact with a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both of Washington, during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in east Hillsboro. While searching the vehicle, police located illegal drugs including marijuana, cocaine and heroin.
