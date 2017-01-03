SKYWARN Program To Be Held in Hillsboro

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, in conjunction with Hill County Emergency Management, will sponsor a SKYWARN severe weather program from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. The event will be held at the John Erwin Courthouse Annex, located at 200 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro. The class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary.

