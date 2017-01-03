SKYWARN Program To Be Held in Hillsboro

SKYWARN Program To Be Held in Hillsboro

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, in conjunction with Hill County Emergency Management, will sponsor a SKYWARN severe weather program from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. The event will be held at the John Erwin Courthouse Annex, located at 200 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro. The class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec 27 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC