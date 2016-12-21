Shoplifter Detained By Hillsboro PD

Shoplifter Detained By Hillsboro PD

A felony arrest was made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, December 28. Reports indicated that a theft offense occurred at approximately 4 p.m. at a store in the Outlets at Hillsboro. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car was stopped by the Alvarado Police Department on northbound Interstate 35. While searching the vehicle, authorities located the stolen items on the backseat.

