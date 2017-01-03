Reservations For Hill County Day Bein...

Reservations For Hill County Day Being Accepted

33 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

Reservations for Hill County Day in Austin are now being accepted by area chamber of commerce officials. The charter-bus day trip will take place Wednesday, February 22, leaving from Historic City Hall at 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro at 6:30 a.m. Activities for the day include attending the opening ceremonies for the House and Senate, a Dutch-treat lunch, a group picture of those attending and presentations by representatives from various state agencies and lobbyists.

