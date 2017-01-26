Preservation Commission To Meet Thursday

The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Hillsboro will meet in regular session Thursday, February 2, at 6 p.m. The commission is expected to consider an application for a certificate of appropriateness for the removal of an old carport and addition of a new carport in the 400 block of Craig Street. Another application for the addition of a storage building in the 600 block of East Elm Street will also be considered.

