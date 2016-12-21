Preservation Commission To Hold Meeting

Preservation Commission To Hold Meeting

The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Hillsboro will meet in regular session Thursday, January 5, at 6 p.m. The commission is expected to consider a request from the Hill County Cell Block Museum to erect a display gazebo for a donated antique automobile.

