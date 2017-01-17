Police looking for person of interest...

Police looking for person of interest in ATM scanner case

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is looking for information on a person of interest in placing scanner devices on ATM machines in Hillsboro. Any information is greatly appreciated and callers may remain anonymous upon request.

Hillsboro, TX

