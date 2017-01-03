Phase II of IKO Project Progressing

Phase II of IKO Project Progressing

The second of four phases on the $100 million IKO Southwest shingle-manufacturing project is progressing in the Hillsboro industrial park. Bob Moore Construction of Arlington has coordinated the latest phase of work, which includes the erection of 250,000-square-feet in buildings and installation of external tanks that will be used in the production process.

