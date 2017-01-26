Master Gardener Training Sessions Sch...

Master Gardener Training Sessions Scheduled

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Hill County Master Gardeners Association will hold a series of master gardener training workshops in Hillsboro beginning Tuesday, February 14. The workshops will be open to the general public for a fee. All sessions will be held at the Hill County Extension Office, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro.

