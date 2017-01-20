Kids' Contests Planned At County Fair
The annual kids' events at the Hill County Fair will be held Thursday, January 26. The contests will get underway around 7 p.m. in the show ring at the Hill County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The events are free of charge.
