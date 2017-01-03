I-35 Pursuit Ends In Crash Near Milford

A high-speed chase that began at 2:50 p.m. just south of Hillsboro ended in a crash near Milford at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, January 5. According to reports, the pursuit began after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a traffic stop conducted by the Department of Public Safety on Interstate 35 south of Hillsboro. The vehicle evaded toward Dallas on Interstate 35 northbound while reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and took exit 381, losing control at a high rate of speed causing the car to crash and roll over numerous times.

