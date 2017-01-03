I-35 Pursuit Ends In Crash Near Milford

I-35 Pursuit Ends In Crash Near Milford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

A high-speed chase that began at 2:50 p.m. just south of Hillsboro ended in a crash near Milford at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, January 5. According to reports, the pursuit began after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a traffic stop conducted by the Department of Public Safety on Interstate 35 south of Hillsboro. The vehicle evaded toward Dallas on Interstate 35 northbound while reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and took exit 381, losing control at a high rate of speed causing the car to crash and roll over numerous times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec 27 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC