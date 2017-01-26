Hillsboro Chamber Sets Awards Banquet
The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the date of its annual awards banquet, which will be held Thursday, March 9. The banquet will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6:30 p.m. This year's banquet will be held at First United Methodist Church, located at 315 East Elm Street in Hillsboro. Nominations are currently being accepted for awards including Hall of Fame, regional/national business of the year, local business of the year and citizen of the year.
