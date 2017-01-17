Hill County Fair Queen Crowned

Jordyn Barsh of Aquilla was crowned 2017 Hill County Fair Queen during the 37th annual contest held at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center on the Hill College campus Saturday evening, January 14. Rounding out her court were Princess Meredith Moore of Abbott and Duchess Gracie Daniels of Whitney. Other award winners of the night included Alexis Hargrove-High Sales, Jordyn Barsh-Most Photogenic, Meredith Moore-Miss Congeniality, Madison Cordell-Most Responsible, Cheyenne Cornelius-Honorable Mention, Kylie Johnson-Best Introduction, Christian Runyon-Spirit of Hill County and Hannah Patton-Judge's Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.