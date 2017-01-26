Hill County Fair Activities Underway

Hill County Fair Activities Underway

Activities at the Hill County Fairgrounds continue Thursday, January 26, with judging of the livestock division getting under-way at 8 a.m. The Creative Arts Division kicked off earlier in the week with the judging of entries. Assisting with activities are this year's Hill County Fair Queen Jordyn Barsh of Aquilla, Princess Meredith Moore of Abbott and Duchess Gracie Daniels of Whitney.

