Filing Underway In City, School Elections

Filing for local city and school positions began Wednesday, January 18, and will continue through Friday, February 17. On the first day of filing, current Mayor Edith Turner Omberg filed paperwork to once again run for the office of Hillsboro mayor. Another incumbent, Place 5 Hillsboro City Council member John Versluis, announced that he would not seek re-election after finishing his current term.

