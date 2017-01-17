Filing Underway In City, School Elect...

Filing Underway In City, School Elections

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

Filing for local city and school positions began Wednesday, January 18, and will continue through Friday, February 17. On the first day of filing, current Mayor Edith Turner Omberg filed paperwork to once again run for the office of Hillsboro mayor. Another incumbent, Place 5 Hillsboro City Council member John Versluis, announced that he would not seek re-election after finishing his current term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec 27 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin Sep '16 SMJ 1
News Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 4
News Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06) Aug '16 Heath Ledger Suic... 7
18 wheeler accident (Jul '16) Jul '16 domino 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC