Felony Arrest Made By DPS Following Crash

A two-vehicle wreck resulted in an arrest by the Department of Public Safety at 4:59 p.m. Monday, January 9. A sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Hillsboro woman and a car driven by Kimberly Graham of Hillsboro collided at the intersection of Farm Road 309 and HCR 1317 south of Woodbury. Reports indicated that the SUV was traveling southbound and the car was headed northbound on FM 309 when the SUV began to travel the wrong way and collided with the car.

