Drawing Scheduled For SUV, Prizes

Tickets are still available for chances to win a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and other prizes in a fund raiser to benefit the Hill County Fairground Exhibits Building rehabilitation project. The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a fund-raising effort to assist with the refurbishing of restrooms at the Exhibits Building, which has been a community effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.