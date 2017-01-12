Drawing Scheduled For SUV, Prizes
Tickets are still available for chances to win a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and other prizes in a fund raiser to benefit the Hill County Fairground Exhibits Building rehabilitation project. The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a fund-raising effort to assist with the refurbishing of restrooms at the Exhibits Building, which has been a community effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|47 min
|New Resident
|1,034
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC