City Council Looks Into Water Improvements

25 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Hillsboro City Council made a motion to allow City Manager Frank Johnson to look for financial options for water system improvements for the industrial park area of the city during a regular meeting held Tuesday evening, January 17. 'With economic development activities continuing to generate new industrial development opportunities for the city, it is important that we make these upgrades to support the future job opportunities for our citizens,' said the city manager. A resolution was passed by the council approving the renewal of a $3,500 property lease agreement between the City of Hillsboro and Will Lowrance.

Hillsboro, TX

