City Council Discusses New Street Project
The Hillsboro City Council met in a regular meeting Tuesday evening, January 3, to hear the city manager's report given by Hillsboro City Manager Frank Johnson. Johnson spoke to the council about the next major project the street department has planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC