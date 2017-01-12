Candidate Filing To Begin In City, School Elections
Those wishing to run for open city and school board positions in the area may begin filing Wednesday, January 18. Several local races will be decided on Election Day, which will be Saturday, May 6. City of Hillsboro The City of Hillsboro will elect a mayor and three council members. All positions are two-year terms, and there are no term limits.
