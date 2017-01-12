37th Annual Hill County Fair Queen Co...

37th Annual Hill County Fair Queen Contest This Saturday

1 hr ago

The 37th annual Hill County Fair Queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center on the Hill College campus in Hillsboro. Hill County schools nominate girls to compete for the titles of queen, princess and duchess.

