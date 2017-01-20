2017 Hill County Fair Begins Next Week
The 2017 Hill County Fair will be held Monday, January 23, through Saturday, January 28, in Hillsboro. Area residents will gather at the Hill County Fairgrounds, located behind Eagle Field in south Hillsboro, to take part in a variety of events planned for next week, including the Youth Livestock Show, and events that coincide with the Creative Arts Division of the fair.
