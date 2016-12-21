Toys, Cash Needed As Deadline Nears
With Christmas approaching, the deadlines to make donations and apply for assistance from this year's 'Christmas for Kids' campaign are near. Residents and businesses who have supported the project over the past years are urged to get donations in soon.
